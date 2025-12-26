The leadership of the National Assembly has directed the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, to re-gazette the Nigeria Tax Act, 2025; Nigeria Tax Administration Act, 2025; the Joint Revenue Board of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2025; and Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2025...

To this effect, the CNA has been mandated to issue Certified True Copies of the versions duly passed by both Chambers of the National Assembly, as part of an administrative step with a view to accurately reflect the legislative decisions taken by the National Assembly.

Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi confirmed this in a statement.

He stressed that the proposed review is strictly confined to institutional processes and procedures

The lawmaker maintained that the process does not constitute, imply, or concede any defect in the exercise of legislative authority by the House of Representatives or the Senate.