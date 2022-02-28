NANS Protests in Abuja, demand end to ASUU Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students on Monday took to the street of Abuja to protest the ongoing one-month warning strike embarked on by ASUU.

The students, who converged at the unity fountain took the protest to the National Assembly and the Federal Ministry of Education.

Advertisement

They are asking the federal government and ASUU to find a common ground in ensuring a lasting solution to the incessant strike.

The students had threatened to embark on a nationwide protest should both parties fail to resolve the lingering crisis.