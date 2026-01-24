The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, for his remarkable contributions to sports development in Nigeria. In a statement signed by NANS National Vice President on Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs...

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, for his remarkable contributions to sports development in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by NANS National Vice President on Inter-Campus and Gender Affairs, Akinbodunse Sileola Felicia, the association praised Olopade for his giant strides in sports development since assuming office as NSC DG.

Akinbodunse noted that Olopade, an indigene of Ogun State, has made the state proud with his exceptional leadership and expertise in sports development.

She added that his pedigree in sports and youth development, honed during his tenure as Sports Commissioner in Ogun State, has served him well in his new role.

She stressed that the successful hosting of the National Sports Festival, Gateway Games 2024, in Ogun State is a testament to his capabilities.

NANS noted further that Olopade has espoused ideas that have transformed sports in Nigeria, and his support for NSC Chairman, Mallam Sheu Dikko, has been instrumental in repositioning the Commission.

The Association cited the sterling performance of the Super Eagles at the African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Morocco as evidence of the harmonious working relationship between Dikko and Olopade, which has created a conducive environment for sports development in the country.

“The sterling performance of the nation’s national male football team, the Super Eagles at the just concluded African Nations Cup (AFCON) in Morocco is a testament to the harmonious working environment made possible by the duo of Dikko and Olopade.

“NANS hails Olopade for his contributions and urges him to continue bringing out the best in Nigerian sports; he should not rest on his oars”, the statement concluded.