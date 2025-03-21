Namibia has etched its name into the annals of history as Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has been sworn in as the nation’s first female president.

This momentous occasion marked not only a personal triumph for Nandi-Ndaitwah but also a significant shift towards more inclusive governance in Africa.

Her presidency symbolised a new era where women are recognised as capable leaders, capable of shaping national and continental policies with vision and determination.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s election was a collective victory for African women, many of whom have long fought for equal representation in political spheres.

Her journey to the highest office in Namibia was paved with years of dedication, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

Earning the trust and confidence of the Namibian people, her historic win sent a powerful message across the continent: women can lead, and they can excel at the highest levels of governance.

This milestone was also a testament to the foresight of Namibia’s late President Hage Geingob, who championed the role of women in politics and practised a government of inclusivity.

His legacy was further upheld by outgoing President Nangolo Mbumba, who continued to promote these values.

Netumbo’s rise to power was not an isolated event but the culmination of years of progressive policies and a growing recognition of women’s capabilities in leadership.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah now stands among an inspiring group of African female leaders, including Ellen Johnson Sirleaf of Liberia, Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia, and Ameenah Gurib-Fakim of Mauritius.

These women have reshaped the face of leadership in Africa, proving that gender is no barrier to effective governance.

Her election is a beacon of hope for countless African women striving for equality and representation in political spheres.

However, while Namibia celebrated this historic achievement, the same could not be said for Nigeria, where women remain significantly underrepresented in politics.

Despite the exemplary influence of Netumbo’s victory, Nigeria has yet to see a similar breakthrough.

To address this disparity, the Nigerian government must take deliberate steps to implement policies that promote gender balance.

These could include adopting quotas for women in parliament, as seen in Namibia’s Gender Zebra Policy introduced by the ruling South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) party.

Additionally, increased funding for women’s political campaigns and initiatives to combat gender-based violence in politics are essential to creating a more inclusive political landscape.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s victory holds profound significance for African women.

It serves as a powerful reminder that barriers can be broken and that women can rise to the highest echelons of power.

Her success is a call to action for women across the continent to pursue political careers, challenge the status quo, and demand their rightful place in governance.

As Namibia celebrates this historic milestone, it offers a valuable lesson to other African nations, including Nigeria.

The adage “Never too big to learn” rings true as larger African countries can draw inspiration from Namibia’s progressive strides.

By building on the momentum of Netumbo’s presidency, Nigeria and other nations can work towards a future where women’s inclusivity in governance is not the exception but the norm.

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah’s story is one of hope, resilience, and transformation.

It is a reminder that change is possible and that the journey towards equality, though long, is within reach. As Africa continues to evolve, her presidency will stand as a shining example of what can be achieved when women are given the opportunity to lead.