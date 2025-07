Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has met the family of former President Buhari in the London Hospital where he breathed his last on Sunday afternoon....

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has met the family of former President Buhari in the London Hospital where he breathed his last on Sunday afternoon.

VP Shettima who is at the head of the government delegation to repatriate the remains of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, to Nigeria prayed for the repose of his soul with the family.

He is now waiting for the conclusion of the documentation to be able to commence the process of getting the remains of the former President back to Nigeria.