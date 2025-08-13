Governor Umar Namadi has sworn in Professor Salem Abdurrahman as the first Commissioner of the newly established Ministry of Livestock Development in Jigawa State....

Governor Umar Namadi has sworn in Professor Salem Abdurrahman as the first Commissioner of the newly established Ministry of Livestock Development in Jigawa State.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held in Dutse, Governor Namadi said the creation of the ministry marks a bold step towards transforming the livestock sector and addressing long-standing challenges in the state.

He described Professor Abdurrahman as a seasoned professional, selected after wide consultations to ensure the best candidate was appointed.

“If the ministry delivers real impact, history will be kind to you. If it fails, history will also record it,” the governor warned, urging the commissioner to collaborate closely with other members of the state executive council to achieve tangible results.

The governor emphasized professionalism, teamwork, and people-centered development as key expectations from the new commissioner.

In his response, Professor Abdurrahman pledged full commitment to the state government’s 12-point development agenda.

He promised to work diligently to reform the livestock sector, improve productivity, and reduce conflict between farmers and herders.

“Very soon, the people of Jigawa will witness significant progress in livestock development.

We are determined to bring lasting solutions to farmers-herders clashes,” he said.

Prof. Abdurrahman, a former chairman of Gwaram Local Government Area, also acknowledged the mentorship and transparent leadership he benefited from in the past, stating:

“We once worked under a leader who gave us our full federal allocation without taking a single kobo. That example will continue to guide my service.”

The new Ministry of Livestock Development is expected to play a central role in boosting food security, creating jobs, and supporting the federal government’s drive for agricultural transformation across the country.