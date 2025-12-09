The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alert over the increasing circulation of substandard and unregistered edible oils in Nigeria. In a statement via its X handle on Tuesday, December 9, the agency identified several products, including FINO, PUR, O...

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alert over the increasing circulation of substandard and unregistered edible oils in Nigeria.

In a statement via its X handle on Tuesday, December 9, the agency identified several products, including FINO, PUR, OKI, SUPER DELICIEX, and LA JONIC, whose sources, production processes, and safety standards remain unknown.

NAFDAC warned that these oils are being smuggled into the country and sold under multiple brand names in major markets across several cities, including Onitsha, Aba, Owerri, Warri, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Ikom, Calabar, Lagos (Trade Fair, Okiarin, Ikotun, Mushin), Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Idiroko, Makurdi, and Lafia.

The agency urged consumers to exercise caution and verify the registration status of edible oils before purchase to safeguard public health.

The statement reads: “NAFDAC is alerting the public to the incessant importation and circulation of some substandard and unregistered edible oils in Nigeria.

“Lebruni Agro Limited, a duly registered Nigerian company that manufactures hygienically processed edible soybean oil (Liorga oil) and palm kernel oil, raised concerns about the persistent importation and circulation of substandard and unregistered edible oils in Nigeria.

Lebruni Agro Limited raised this concern following an internal market surveillance made by the company, which identified various brands currently in circulation. These brands include, and are not limited to: FINO, PUR, OKI, SUPER DELICIEX, and LA JONIC, all of which maintain warehousing facilities to support their illegal distribution network.

“The above-listed brands of adulterated and unregulated edible oils, whose sources, production processes, and safety standards remain unknown, are being smuggled into Nigeria, and are openly circulating and have flooded the market under different brand names, particularly in Onitsha, Aba, Owerri, Warri, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Ikom, Calabar, Lagos (tradefair, Okiarin, Ikotun, Mushin), Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Yola, Gombe, Bauchi, Idiroka, Makurdi and Lafia.

“It is also evident that these products have no identifiable manufacturer identities or NAFDAC Registration Numbers in Nigeria. These products are obviously not registered by NAFDAC and are not available on the NAFDAC database.

“Please report any suspected substandard or unregistered edible oil to the nearest NAFDAC office, call 0800-162-3322 or send an email to sf.alert@nafdac.gov.ng“