The statement read in part, “The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raised an alarm over the growing incidence of smuggling, sale, and distribution of regulated food products such as pasta, noodles, sugar, and tomato paste currently found in markets across the country.

“These products are expressly listed on the Federal Government’s Customs Prohibition List and are not permitted for importation.

“NAFDAC warns that the circulation of such prohibited items violates national trade laws, undermines the integrity of the country’s food control system, and poses significant risks to public health, as these products have not undergone the Agency’s mandatory safety evaluation and quality assurance processes,” the statement read.

The agency has instructed all importers, supermarket operators, market traders, and other participants in the food supply chain to immediately stop the importation, sale, and distribution of any products listed on the Customs Prohibition List.

The agency cautioned that non-compliance would result in strict enforcement measures, including the seizure and destruction of prohibited products, suspension or revocation of business licenses, and prosecution under applicable laws.

NAFDAC further urged key government agencies, including the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Shippers Council, Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Nigerian Ports Authority, and Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service—to work together in enforcing the ban on these unsafe products.

The agency called on all stakeholders to cooperate fully with its efforts, emphasizing its continued commitment to protecting public health and ensuring strict compliance with regulatory standards.

“NAFDAC remains committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians and ensuring strict adherence to regulatory standards. Stakeholders are urged to cooperate fully with the Agency’s efforts. For further inquiries, please contact the Post-Marketing Surveillance Division at pms@nafdac.gov.ng,” it added.