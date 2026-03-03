The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency, is raising urgent concern over the growing crisis of underage drinking in Nigeria....

A nationwide survey conducted in six states shows that more than half of minors are able to purchase alcohol themselves, often in sachets and small PET bottles that are cheap, easy to conceal, and widely available.

Nearly half also gain access through friends, relatives, or at social gatherings, making alcohol a disturbingly common presence in young lives.

The findings reveal that while most minors drink occasionally, a significant number consume alcohol daily, with some reporting binge drinking.

Peer pressure, family influence, and even social media are driving this trend, while the accessibility of small sized packaging makes it easier for children to hide their consumption.

Experts warn that early alcohol use can damage brain development, increase risks of addiction, and lead to depression, violence, risky sexual behavior, and poor academic performance.

The dangers are not just immediate from alcohol poisoning and accidents but long term, including liver damage, hypertension, and even cancer later in life.

In response, the Nigerian Senate has urged NAFDAC to enforce a strict ban on sachet alcohol and small PET bottles under 200 milliliters, and to intensify nationwide sensitization campaigns.

The Federal Ministry of Health is also being called upon to release a National Alcohol Policy that prohibits these small pack sizes.

NAFDAC’s Director‑General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, says the agency remains committed to protecting young Nigerians from the dangers of alcohol abuse.