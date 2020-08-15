The Military says several bandits has been killed at their camp in the Kuduru forest area of Kaduna State.

A statement issued on Saturday by Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, John Enenche, said this was achieved through Air Strikes carried out by Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE on 13 August 2020 on the heels of intelligence reports indicating the convergence of members of an Ansaru Terrorist Sect-linked bandits group, led by one Mallam Abba, at the location.

Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike hits armed bandits’ camp at Kuduru forest in Kaduna. pic.twitter.com/Jg5KXawqS0 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 15, 2020

The statement further added that, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships were tasked to attack the location and several of the bandits were killed as the attack aircraft strafed the area, while others attempting to escape were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.