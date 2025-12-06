Two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet pilots survived a near-fatal incident on Saturday after escaping from their aircraft when it developed an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight at the NAF Base in Kainji, Niger State. According to reports, the pilots steered the t...

Two Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet pilots survived a near-fatal incident on Saturday after escaping from their aircraft when it developed an in-flight emergency during a post-inspection functional check flight at the NAF Base in Kainji, Niger State.

According to reports, the pilots steered the troubled jet away from residential areas before ejecting, a move credited with averting civilian casualties.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, confirmed the incident in a statement, explaining that the aircraft encountered an emergency shortly after take-off, prompting the crew to respond with speed and professionalism.

“They expertly manoeuvred the aircraft away from populated areas before executing a safe ejection,” he said.

Ejodame added that the pilots are currently undergoing routine medical checks at a NAF medical facility.

He noted that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, commended the pilots for the courage, discipline and sound judgement that ensured no lives were lost.

“He has also directed the immediate constitution of a Board of Inquiry to investigate the incident,” he said.

Ejodame further reassured Nigerians of the Air Force’s strong adherence to safety protocols and its commitment to operational excellence.

“The NAF remains dedicated to safeguarding its personnel while protecting the lives and property of citizens in line with its constitutional mandate,” he said.