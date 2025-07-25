The Nigerian Air Force and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure have signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at boosting indigenous innovation in defence and aerospace development. The agreement was formalised during a visit by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Mar...

The Nigerian Air Force and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure have signed a renewed Memorandum of Understanding aimed at boosting indigenous innovation in defence and aerospace development.

The agreement was formalised during a visit by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, to NASENI Headquarters in Abuja.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Air Force, the move is seen as a major step towards strengthening Nigeria’s technological self-reliance and operational capacity in line with national security goals.

Air Marshal Abubakar commended NASENI’s leadership describing the agency as a beacon of hope for technological advancement, highlighting ongoing collaboration, particularly NASENI’s key role in the Nigerian-made C-5 aircraft rocket project, including material analysis and component manufacturing.