An Air interdiction missions being conducted by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI have yielded more positive results with the destruction of a new camp belonging to the armed gang headed by the bandit leader known as “Dangote” in the Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara State.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operation Major General John Enenche states that the air strike which also resulted in the killing of several armed bandits was executed on 23 July after Human Intelligence reports as well as series of confirmatory aerial surveillance missions, established that members of the gang along with their logistics items, motorcycles and hundreds of rustled livestock, had relocated from their position to a new area of a rocky high ground within the Forest.

The Air Component dispatched an enhanced force package of Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location engaging the target area and score accurate hits, taking out some of the bandits.

The Chief of the Air Staff Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar commended the air component for the success achieved and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes.