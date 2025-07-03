The First Lady of Nigeria and Founder of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for unity and lasting peace in Plateau State, expressing her deep concern over recurring violence and unrest in the region.

Speaking during a town hall meeting in Jos, the Plateau State capital, she passionately appealed to traditional rulers, religious leaders, and government officials to work together to end the cycle of killings and destruction.

Addressing a gathering of political leaders, lawmakers, traditional rulers, women groups, and civil society representatives, Mrs. Tinubu said her visit was not political but humanitarian. She noted that despite not preparing a formal speech, her message was one of compassion, peace, and hope. The First Lady recalled the heart-warming welcome she received upon arrival in Jos, describing it as a divine sign that Plateau would regain its reputation as the “land of peace and tourism.”

She lamented the persistent violence that has plagued the state, recounting her previous visits during crises and stressing that this would be the last time she would visit Plateau for such a sombre cause. She urged leaders to protect their communities and restore peace so that future visits would be to celebrate the state’s beauty and rich heritage, rather than to mourn losses or provide emergency relief.

As part of her visit, Senator Tinubu presented a donation from the Renewed Hope Initiative to support victims of the recent crisis and promote community rebuilding efforts. She clarified that the funds were not government allocations but contributions from the initiative’s donors, specifically meant to assist the needy and promote sustainable development. She emphasized that the Renewed Hope Initiative spends every donation transparently, with the aim of rebuilding lives, not merely distributing cash handouts.

In her message, the First Lady urged men in the community to take proactive steps to secure the land and protect women and children, stressing that peace and security are necessary for farming, education, and community development. She also called on traditional rulers to take responsibility as custodians of the land, warning that political leaders may come and go, but traditional leaders remain and must ensure peace prevails.

The event concluded with a formal presentation of the donation to the Plateau State Government, followed by remarks from Governor Caleb Mutfwang and other dignitaries. Mrs. Tinubu reiterated her hope that her next visit to the state would be to celebrate progress and peace, urging residents to embrace unity and work towards a better Plateau and a stronger Nigeria.