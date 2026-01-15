Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has clarified that the decision of his son, Abba Abubakar, to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a purely personal choice and does not reflect his own political ...

Former Vice President and 2023 Presidential Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has clarified that the decision of his son, Abba Abubakar, to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is a purely personal choice and does not reflect his own political stance or convictions.

In a post on his X handle on Thursday, Atiku said that in a democratic society, such decisions are neither unusual nor alarming, even when politics intersects with family relationships. He stressed that every individual has the right to make choices based on personal conscience and political beliefs without coercion.

“As a democrat, I do not coerce my own children in matters of conscience, and I certainly will not coerce Nigerians,” Atiku said, reaffirming his long-standing commitment to democratic principles, freedom of choice and political pluralism.

While distancing himself from his son’s defection, the former Vice President used the opportunity to criticise the performance of the APC-led government, describing its governance as poor and responsible for the severe economic and social hardships currently facing Nigerians. He noted that rising cost of living, unemployment, insecurity and declining purchasing power continue to place enormous pressure on citizens across the country.

Atiku maintained that his major concern is not individual political movements but the overall direction of the country under the present administration. According to him, Nigerians deserve leadership that prioritises competence, inclusiveness, economic stability and social welfare.

“I remain resolute in working with like-minded patriots to restore good governance and offer Nigerians a credible alternative that brings relief, hope, and progress,” he added, signalling his continued engagement in opposition politics and national discourse.