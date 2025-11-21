Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia has clarified that his comments at a National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) event on October 19, 2025, in Abuja were misunderstood and misinterpreted. A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dr. Peter Egbodo, explained that the stat...

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dr. Peter Egbodo, explained that the statement emphasised that the Governor’s clarification that the killings should not be framed purely along religious lines was intended “in the interest of accurate reporting, responsible public discourse, and effective response. Misdiagnosing the nature of the crisis may hinder the multi-sectoral solutions already being implemented.”

The statement reads: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Governor’s statement was neither an attempt to downplay the painful realities on ground nor a dismissal of the grief of families who have lost their loved ones.

” His Excellency is fully aware of the weight of every life lost in Benue State, and he continues to treat the security challenges confronting the State with the urgency and seriousness they demand.

” It is important to emphasise that the Governor’s clarification that the killings should not be defined or framed purely along religious line, was made in the interest of accurate reporting, responsible public discourse, and effective response.

” Misdiagnosing the nature of the crisis may hinder the multi-sectoral solutions already being implemented.

” What His Excellency sought to communicate is that the conflict is complex, involving criminality, land-use tensions, and targeted acts of violence that require strategic, intelligence-driven interventions beyond religious categorization.

” His position does not, in any way, make the Government indifferent to the pain of Christian communities, or any other community affected by these heinous attacks.

” On the contrary, the Governor remains profoundly concerned about the safety and dignity of all residents, including Christians, Muslims, traditional believers, and every law-abiding citizen.

” For some times now, the Governor has Intensified collaboration with security agencies to strengthen response capacity; supported displaced communities with relief and resettlement efforts; advocated at National and International levels for enhanced security presence; and initiated long-term strategies to tackle the root causes of violence in Benue.

” Governor continues to mourn with the bereaved, visit affected areas, and mobilize all levers of government to restore peace.

“The Administration fully acknowledges the trauma of communities bearing the brunt of these attacks, and remains committed to protecting every life—without bias and without exception.

“We therefore urge the public to interpret the Governor’s comments in the broader context of his unwavering dedication to securing Benue State.

” This Government stands firmly with the people and will not relent until the cycle of violence is brought to a complete end”.