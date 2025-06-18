The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to Melsmore Marine Nigeria Limited over what it describes as the company’s persistent refusal to comply with key labour regulations, including the release of a valid Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and proof of pension remittances for its workers.

The ultimatum, issued under the directive of MWUN President-General, Comrade Francis Bunu Abi, was contained in a strongly worded statement signed by the Union’s Head of Media, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna.

MWUN accused the company, which operates in the maritime sector, of ignoring repeated conciliatory efforts by the union leadership. It said Melsmore Marine’s failure to release the requested documents has caused unease among its workforce, raising concerns over the possible mismanagement of workers’ pension contributions.

“The Union is dismayed at the defiant refusal of Melsmore Marine to present records regarding the current CBA and remittances to Pension Fund Administrators (PFA),” the statement read. “This posture amounts to deception and fraud and has sparked restiveness among employees, who fear they may have been denied their rightful pension benefits.”

The union added that Melsmore Marine, headquartered at Choscharis Plaza, Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, is bound by Nigeria’s labour laws and industry standards to ensure transparency and accountability in its dealings with workers.

It warned that failure to comply within 21 days would result in industrial action, including the picketing of the company’s offices and operational facilities nationwide.

“This 21-day ultimatum serves as a final warning. Melsmore must choose between cooperation and confrontation,” the Union declared.

MWUN concluded by reaffirming its commitment to defending the rights and welfare of all maritime workers across the country.