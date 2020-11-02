Baby Shark, the cute and ultra-catchy children’s song recorded by South Korean company Pinkfong, has become the most viewed video ever on YouTube.

At 7.04 billion views, it edges past Despacito, the 2017 single by Puerto Rican pop stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

Baby Shark has claimed the crown more than four years since it was first uploaded.

Produced by educational company Pinkfong and accompanied by piscine dance moves, it first went viral in south-east Asia, then later in the US and Europe.

Advertisement

It took four years for Baby Shark to ascend to the top of YouTube’s most-played chart, but the song is actually much older than that.