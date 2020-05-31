Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has ordered the investigation into the murder of 22-year old Uwa Omorzuwa.

She died three days after she was violently raped inside a Miracle Sanctuary parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God located at 44 Osa Amadasun street, off Agbor road, Benini city.

Uwaila was a first year student of Microbiology in the University of Benin before she was murdered.

She was a regular visitor to the church where she goes to read. Her Mother and her siblings have been members of the church for 15years.

Meanwhile, the Pastor of the Church in Benin City, escaped a mob action by aggrieved youths and family members of the twenty two year old.

It took the timely intervention of the Police to avert a mob action when the Pastor of the Church went on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

Now Family of the deceased and members of the National Association of Nigerian Students are calling for justice for Uwaila Omorzuwa.

Already, her death is trending on social median with the #JusticeForUwaila while the police say they have launch a manhunt for her killers.