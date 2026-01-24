Africa’s football scene continues to be led by a familiar group of heavyweights, with North and West African nations maintaining a stronghold at the top of the continent’s standings in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings. While rankings fluctuate slightly with each FIFA update, the continent’s eli...

Africa’s football scene continues to be led by a familiar group of heavyweights, with North and West African nations maintaining a stronghold at the top of the continent’s standings in the FIFA Men’s World Rankings.

While rankings fluctuate slightly with each FIFA update, the continent’s elite teams remain largely consistent as 2025 draws to a close and 2026 begins.

According to the most recent rankings, the top seven African national teams are:

1. Senegal

2. Morocco

3. Nigeria

4. Algeria

5. Egypt

6. Ivory Coast

7. Congo DR

These nations have consistently showcased competitive performances on both continental and global stages, reinforcing their reputation as Africa’s football powerhouses.