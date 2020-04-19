Deaths and infections caused by the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) keeps surging, especially in worst-affected countries, as the pandemic continued to rage around the globe.

A total of 161,000 people have died of COVID-19 globally as the number of infections rose to over 2.3 million according to the latest figures showed by the situation dashboard of the World Health Organization.

In the United States which registered the most cases and the highest death toll from the virus, the number of COVID-19 cases reached over 730,000, with a total of over 39,000 people have died of the disease in the country.

Across Europe, over 1.08 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and some 99,900 deaths have been reported so far, according to the data from the WHO.

Spain is the second European country to have over 20,000 deaths after Italy.