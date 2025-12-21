The Eval of Adadama Kingdom, in Abi local government area of Cross River State, has applauded Dr. Betta Edu for her unwavering commitment to education and community upliftment following her full payment of school fees for all children in Adadama Ward for the just-concluded 2024/2025 academic session...

The monarch also expressed gratitude to her for once again renewing hope by offsetting the fees for the 2025/2026 school year, a gesture that has significantly boosted enrolment across several schools in the community.

Speaking at a community gathering over the weekend, the monarch described the gesture as “a demonstration of purposeful leadership and a heart committed to easing the burdens of the less privileged.”

He noted that this year marks a decade, from 2016 to 2025, of uninterrupted scholarship support, with 29,166 individual scholarships provided within the period.

According to the Eval, Dr Edu first intervened during the 2016 communal clash between Adadama and neighbouring communities in Ebonyi State, a crisis that devastated farmlands and crippled livelihoods. School dropouts were at an all-time high when she took responsibility for paying the fees of all school-going children.

“Since that defining moment, she has not looked back,” the monarch said.

Residents and parents echoed the commendation, noting that her timely intervention has eased a significant financial burden on households grappling with economic hardship.

Many reported that school attendance has nearly doubled this academic year, as children who had previously stayed home returned to the classroom with renewed confidence.

Beyond education, Dr Edu has consistently deployed her medical expertise, public influence, and personal resources to support youth and women empowerment, expand access to healthcare through medical outreaches, and provide desks, writing materials, and other learning tools to schools in the community.

These efforts, the monarch noted, continue to establish her as “a shining symbol of grassroots development and compassion.”

The gathering ended with prayers and songs of thanksgiving, as the community wished Dr Edu continued strength and God’s guidance in her service to humanity.