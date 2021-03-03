Paris Saint Germain forward, Moise Kean, has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the club’s match against Bordeaux in Ligue 1 today.

Moise may also miss PSG’s second-leg game against FC Barcelona scheduled for March 10, 2021, at the Le Parc des Princes, Paris.

The French club made this known via their Twitter handle on Wednesday.

PSG tweeted, “Moise Kean tested positive for COVID-19 this morning.

“He stayed in Paris and will not be available for the match in Bordeaux.

Advertisement

“He will enter a period of isolation and is subject to appropriate health protocols.”

The 22-year old scored the third goal and played a crucial role in PSG’s 1–4 win against FC Barcelona in the first leg of the Champions League Round-of-16 campaign which took place on February 16, 2021.