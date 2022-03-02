MNJTF intercepts dozens of Sambisa-bound bicycles purchased by Boko Haram

Troops of the multinational joint task force operating in the shores of Lake Chad have announced the interception of many bicycles near the borders of Sambisa Forest.

Around 21 newly acquired bicycles were among the items seized from a convoy of terrorist vehicles that collided with the furious MNJTF troops at the Vretet-Zamga-Ngoshe triangle in the approximate region of Kirawa on the Nigeria/Cameroon borders.

Security analysts believe the increased purchase of bicycles by the ISWAP faction of Boko Haram may be idealised to achieve two strategic reasons – to save fuel and to enable them to move silently without attracting attention.

According to the Chief of Military Public Information of the MNJTF, Colonel Mohammed Dole, a large cache of munitions were also recovered by the gallant troops of Sector 1 MNJTF who operated between Feb. 23rd and 27th.