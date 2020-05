Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar Farouk has been discharged from hospital.

The emir was hospitalised on the fifth of may 2020 due to an unidentified ailment.

Although reports were circulating that the outbreak of Corona virus within the palace walls made the state government take serious measure in concealing the palace for access.

Sources close to the emirate revealed that the monarch is now in good health condition and had been discharged from hospital.