The Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE) and the National Sports Commission (NSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to work together to create a National Arts, Cultural, Creative, Tourism, and Sports Innovation Hub in the Moshood Abiola National Stadium precinct in Abuja.

The MoU, which was signed on Thursday in Abuja, seeks to leverage the creative, cultural, and sports sectors for national development, youth empowerment, and worldwide prominence.

The Hub will include a National Museum of Arts and Culture, an Entertainment Arena and Performance Center, a Youth Creative and Entrepreneurship Center, Eco-Villas and Eco-Lodges, a Family Recreational Park, Cultural Lounges and Marketplaces, a Mounted Games Arena, and a Sports Heritage Pavilion.

At the signing ceremony, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa Esq., expressed gratitude for the partnership and highlighted the impact of NSC’s Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, on sports development.

She said “The creative industry is also having a great moment, and Nigeria is known for its cultural assets.

“Partnering with the sports industry through this MOU will bring new focus and ideas.

“This partnership has the power to empower the young generation, teach them about our culture, and provide capacity building. If this can be replicated in every state, it will speak to a new dawn, especially in Abuja, and will have a positive impact on the economy, job creation, and insecurity. The ecosystem we are building with the museum structure, tourism sector, and creative industry will be beneficial for Nigerians. I appreciate the President’s vision and mission, and I’m excited to be part of this journey”.

Earlier, the Chairman of NSC emphasised the Commission’s alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda on sports economy.

“We need to invest and revamp our sports facilities to have around 4,000 activities around the clock. This project will showcase our history, sports, and culture, and we are committed to its success. We will turn the stadium into a sports city, leveraging existing structures to build value for creatives.

“I assure you of my team’s diligence to provide all the support needed to succeed in this project,” Mallam Dikko said.

The partnership between FMACTCE and NSC will facilitate inter-agency dialogue and coordination, promote integrated strategies to link sports with arts, culture, tourism, and the creative economy, and encourage public-private dialogue and multilateral stakeholder engagement.

The project will operate as a Public-Private Partnership (PPP), with FMACTCE and NSC providing institutional support for government approvals and alignment.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards promoting Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries, empowering youth, and showcasing the country’s rich cultural heritage to the world. Both parties are committed to working together to bring this vision to life and create a world-class innovation hub that will drive economic growth, creativity, and innovation.