The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed are currently inspecting the ongoing railway project funded by China, connecting Lagos and Ibadan.

The inspection has several personnel from the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Chinese Construction Engineering Corporation, the major contractor handling the project.

The 1.5 billion dollar project which was awarded in 2012 with a 312km long double track standard gauge, has been completed but minor construction work is still ongoing.

Minister of Information (Lai Mohammed ) and Minister of Transport (Rotimi Amaechi) on inspection of Lagos- Ibadan new railway station. pic.twitter.com/pY4XCr6ALZ — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 15, 2020

When fully operational, the Lagos Ibadan railway line project is expected to have 10 stations with trains operating at a maximum speed of 150 kilometres Per hour.

The project is the second segment of the new 2,733kilometres Lagos Kano standard gauge rail project.