Breaking News

Minister Of Youths and Sports Devt, Sunday Dare Speaks On Sporting Activities In Nigeria

Minister Of Youths and Sports Devt, Sunday Dare Speaks On Sporting Activities In Nigeria Minister Of Youths and Sports Devt, Sunday Dare Speaks On Sporting Activities In Nigeria

In this interview, minister of Youths and Sports development, Sunday Dare, gives detailed account of federal government’s efforts in developing sporting activities in Nigeria

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply