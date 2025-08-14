The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has commended President Bola Tinubu for making advanced cancer treatment available within Nigeria....

Idris, who visited Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah with his team, said the Federal Government’s information machinery was in the state to highlight the positive impact of both Tinubu’s and Mbah’s policies.

“We are here to show that President Tinubu is working and to see the positive outcomes of his policies and programmes across the region,” the minister said.

He noted that Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda had transformed the health sector, enabling cancer treatment in six facilities across the country’s geopolitical zones, including Enugu, with equipment comparable to international standards and trained specialists to operate them.

“Anyone travelling abroad for cancer treatment is doing so by choice, not because we lack the facilities or expertise,” Idris stated, adding that credit should be given to Tinubu for appointing capable hands to revamp the health sector.

The minister also praised improvements in national security, attributing them to enhanced collaboration among security agencies under Tinubu’s leadership.

He stressed, however, that more work remained to be done to tackle the country’s challenges.