The labour movement in Kwara state has suspended its 4-day old strike.

After a meeting with the state head of service, Mrs Susan Oluwole, on Friday evening, the labour said it is suspending the strike to pave way for signing of agreement on the immediate implementation the #30,000 minimum wage.

In a statement jointly signed by the state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr Issa Ore, the chairman of the Trade Union Congress, Mr Ezekiel Adegoke and the Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Mr Saliu Sulaiman, the labour leaders directed all workers to return to work on Monday.

Labour had on Tuesday commenced an indefinite strike over the non-implementation of the minimum wage by the kwara state government.