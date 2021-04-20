Bandits have killed a soldier, wounded three others in an ambush in Taraba State.

The chairman of Takum local government in Taraba Shiban Tikari, who disclosed this called for development of troop to the area.

He explained that the victims were attacked in Kofia-Adamu village of Takum Local Government in Taraba State earlier today by suspected militias while the wounded soldiers are now undergoing medical attention at an undisclosed hospital.

Tension now pervades the community as residents in their numbers are relocating to safer areas for the fear of military action.

Their fear is hung on reprisal attack in the neighboring state of Benue following the killings of some soldiers by militias.

When contacted, the PPRO of the state command, David Misal said the command was yet to be briefed on the development by Takum division.