The Military Widows Association, Kebbi State Chapter, has honoured the Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris , in recognition of his unwavering support, compassion, and commitment to the welfare of the families of fallen military personnel.

During a formal Award presentation held in Birnin Kebbi, the Chairperson of the association, Asmau Umar, commended Governor Idris for his consistent efforts in improving the lives of military widows and orphans through various welfare and empowerment initiatives.

Hajiya Asmau highlighted the Governor’s dedication to acknowledging the sacrifices of the fallen heroes and his administration’s continued support for their families. She added that the association has greatly benefited from government-backed empowerment programs, which have restored dignity and hope to many widows.

As part of the engagement, the association also submitted a formal request for a vehicle to enhance its operations and outreach activities across the state.

In his response, Governor Idris expressed gratitude for the honour and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of military families. Governor Idris praised the sacrifices of our fallen heroes, which he said must never be forgotten and their Families deserve outmost care and attention.