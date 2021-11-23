Military personnel allegedly burn hotel after gunmen attack soldiers in Imo

Unknown gunmen Monday attacked some soldiers at Awo Mmamma in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo state killing at least one.

In reprisal, the military personnel allegedly regrouped, invaded the town and allegedly burnt a hotel, cars, houses and shops at Ishieke junction causing panic in the area.

Many indigenes of the community have fled their community for fear of been killed or attacked by the soldiers who have taken over the community.

The police in Imo State is yet to make any statement on the incident.

Also, the spokesperson of the 34 artillery brigade command, Obinze, Owerri, Sunday Akuga, didn’t take several calls put to his mobile number.