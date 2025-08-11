The Nigerian military has killed more than 100 terrorists in a coordinated air and ground operation in Makakkari Forest, Bukuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State....

The Nigerian military has killed more than 100 terrorists in a coordinated air and ground operation in Makakkari Forest, Bukuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The early Sunday raid began with precision airstrikes, followed by a ground assault that destroyed the criminals’ motorcycles and stronghold.

Security analyst Zagazola Makama said intelligence operatives of Operation Fansan Yamma had, for weeks, monitored unusual movements across the Sunke, Kirsa and Barukushe axis – notorious hideouts for armed gangs. Reports indicated that over 400 fighters, led by prominent kingpins, had gathered in Makakkari Forest to attack Nasarawan Burkullu, a farming community in Bukuyum, in retaliation for a recent defeat by security forces.

“They thought they could regroup, rearm, and launch another wave of terror,” a source told Makama. “Instead, they walked straight into a well-laid trap.”

Air Force jets struck identified targets as reconnaissance drones tracked bandit clusters. Plumes of smoke rose from the forest as dozens of armed men on motorcycles – the gang’s primary mode of transport – were wiped out.

“Several notorious kingpins and scores of their foot soldiers met their end before they could even fire a shot,” the source added, noting that those who fled were intercepted by ground troops.

In Adafka village, also in Bukuyum, residents were seen lying on the road holding green leaves in protest, blocking security vehicles from leaving. Witnesses said the military pickup trucks were loaded with belongings, apparently in preparation for an evacuation.