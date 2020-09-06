The Armed Forces of Nigeria has reassured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and other adjoining States of their safety.

This is sequel to a purported memorandum from the Nigeria Customs Service warning it’s staff on a possible attack on the FCT and other adjoining States by terrorists.

A press statement signed by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the Armed Forces of Nigeria is working together with other security and response agencies towards preventing any threat or breach of security in the region.

The statement further added that preventive and preemptive intelligence are ongoing and that the offensives against the common enemies of this Nation will not cease until normalcy is restored in all parts of the country.