The Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI has neutralized no fewer than 17 armed bandits and destroyed their camp in the Dunya Forest area of Katsina State.

A statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche noted that this was achieved through air strikes executed on 18 November, 2020 based on credible Human Intelligence reports and

confirmatory surveillance missions indicating that dozens of terrorist group-linked armed bandits had established a camp at the location, which also housed scores of rustled cattle.

Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched the Nigerian Air Force fighter jets and helicopter gunships destroyed portions of the camp, including their storage facility, which was seen engulfed in flames.