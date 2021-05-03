The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday deployed 12 additional officers to the popular Mile 12 market to forestall unforeseen attacks in the area.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the state’s police spokesperson, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, said the move followed reports of a looming clash between some groups.

Olumuyiwa said the police were, “ready to suppress the activities of any violent group or individuals in the area”, and in any part of the state.

“We have identified some places we will focus on for special operations. Lagos State will be made hot for the hoodlums and criminals. We need ur support to fight the security battle.

“Mile 12 Area of the State is peaceful and everyone is urged to go about his business. We have taken charge.”

Advertisement