Stakeholders in Nigeria’s Professional League Football have been told to consider a regrouping of match fixtures according to regions or conferences, in the face of rising insecurities and huge cost involved for clubs participating in the league.

The latest call was made by MFM’s Director of Football, Davidson Adejuwon during an exclusive chat with TVC News in Lagos.

Reports have emerged in recent weeks of clubs attacked on their way to match venues by Robbers and Kidnappers, with Adamawa United and FC Robo Queens being the latest victims.

Adejuwon explained that the welfare and security of players must be considered an utmost priority beyond other sentiments.

Meanwhile, matches in the Nigeria professional football league will continue this weekend with match day 14 fixtures.

Table toppers, Kwara United have an away game at Wikki Tourists, while Second placed Enyimba welcome Oriental Neighbors, FC Ifeanyi Ubah to Aba. Heartland Football Club Square up against Abia Warriors in another oriental match up, while Plateau United take on MFM Fc of Lagos.

Kano Pillars are up against Enugu Rangers, Rivers United play at home against Jigawa Golden Stars, while Sunshine Stars travel away to Katsina United.

Nasarawa United will be in action against Lobi Stars in a North Central Derby, while Warri Wolves have a date against Akwa United.

Bottom Placed Adamawa United host Dakkada FC.