Meta has introduced the Llama Impact Grant, a financial initiative targeted at aiding Sub-Saharan African entrepreneurs and researchers using artificial intelligence (AI) to address societal concerns.

Launched in conjunction with Data Science Africa, the program aims to encourage innovation through Meta’s open-source AI models, Llama 2 and Llama 3.

It would provide up to $500,000 in funding for projects in critical sectors such as education, agriculture, and healthcare.

One of the first grantees, Digital Green, collaborated with One Acre Fund to create a multilingual AI-powered chatbot.

This application will provide tailored agricultural advice to small-scale farmers, increasing production and sustainability in the area.

Balkissa Ide Siddo, Meta’s Public Policy Director for Sub-Saharan Africa, emphasized the revolutionary potential of artificial intelligence.

“We’re still in the early stages, but AI is likely to dramatically alter every part of our lives—sparking innovation, accelerating growth, and fueling an explosion in learning and productivity.

“Open-source AI models, such as Meta’s Llama, are at the forefront of this shift, as they are free for organizations to use, adapt, and expand upon. Through this funding initiative, we hope to encourage and grow AI-driven solutions in Africa that address the continent’s specific social and economic concerns, helping innovators to have a significant impact across the region.”

Meta’s initiative aligns with its broader commitment to open-source AI development and global digital inclusion.

By supporting African innovators, the company aims to foster AI-driven solutions that promote economic growth and technological advancement across the continent.