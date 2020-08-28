The father of Argentine super star, Lionel Messi, is already in England to discuss a two-year deal with Manchester City on behalf of his son who has since submitted a transfer request to Barcelona.

If the deal goes ahead, it could cost City around 500 million pounds.

Any club wanting to sign Messi will have to pay about 90 million a year to match his wages at Barcelona.

Messi will attend Barcelona training on Monday to avoid legal problems with the club.

The ongoing transfer saga follows a meeting with new Manager, Ronald Koeman, who is thought to have told the player he’s not in his plan for the future.

Messi’s lawyers have referred to a clause in the player’s contract which allows him to leave Barcelona for free.

Meanwhile Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu is prepared to resign his post if it helps the club retain the services of Lionel Messi.

After weeks of speculation, it was confirmed that the 33-year-old wants to leave the club this summer.

While the Catalan giants have been performing below their high standards on the pitch, there is also turmoil behind the scenes with a number of relationships said to have broken down.

Bartomeu is now ready to sacrifice his position as club president if Messi promises to extend his career in La Liga.