The Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) has disbursed ₦100 million to support the treatment of 60 cancer patients across Nigeria, marking a major milestone in its two decades of advocacy and patient care.

At a symbolic event held at the foundation’s headquarters in Abuja, the Founder, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, who also serves as a board member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), said the initiative was driven by the urgent need to close gaps in early detection and access to affordable treatment, particularly in rural areas.

“Cancer patients are suffering in silence, many undiagnosed and untreated,” she said. “Our motivation is to change that reality by driving awareness, advocating for a stronger health insurance system, and ensuring early screening for cancers such as breast, cervical, and prostate cancer.”

According to her, the ₦100 million disbursed, proceeds from the foundation’s 11th annual WalkAway Cancer campaign will fund surgeries, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and psychosocial support for beneficiaries under MCF’s “Access to Care” initiative.

Dr. Bagudu commended the Tinubu administration for establishing six new cancer centres and the Cancer Health Fund under the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), but noted that more investment was needed.

“A woman diagnosed with stage two breast cancer in Nigeria needs about ₦25 million to get cured. So, ₦100 million may sound huge, but when you consider treatment costs, it barely covers four full cases,” she said. “We must invest more in prevention, early diagnosis, and health insurance coverage.”

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Wale Edun, who attended the event, described the gesture as a beacon of hope and proof that private initiatives can complement government efforts.

“We’re not just here to disburse ₦100 million; we are here to give hope,” he said. “This partnership between government and the private sector is helping to bring healthcare closer to the people.

The Tinubu administration has increased the national health budget from 3 per cent in 2023 to 5.2 per cent in 2025 to prioritise healthcare and cancer care.”

He commended MCF for its consistent humanitarian work and urged other organisations to adopt its collaborative model.

Also speaking, Dr. Yakubu Agada-Amade, Director of Standards and Quality Assurance at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), said partnerships with groups like Medicaid have improved the management of high-cost diseases through insurance.

“We’ve treated over 240 cancer patients so far through collaborations,” he said. “Early detection is improving, and we’re now seeing more stage one and stage two cases, which is encouraging.”

The Director-General of NICRAT, Prof. Usman Malami, applauded MCF’s efforts, saying while the Federal Government has earmarked ₦200 million for cancer funding in 2025, civil society contributions like Medicaid’s are essential to reach more patients.

Cancer survivors shared emotional stories of resilience and hope. Mrs. Gloria Chinio Oku, a breast cancer survivor and member of the Network of People Impacted by Cancer in Nigeria, described her journey since 2017 as life-altering.

“Cancer has taken a lot from me ,money, relationships, even confidence,” she said. “But it has also made me an advocate. Seeing someone like Dr. Bagudu doing what should be done gives me hope that we are not alone.”

Another survivor, Mr. Omonade Jacob Ochuco, 49, shared his experience as a male breast cancer patient , a rare but growing occurrence.

“Men get breast cancer too,” he said.

“I’ve spent over ₦17 million so far, and it’s been tough. But through this journey, I’ve found a voice. My advocacy project, ‘It All Starts with a Lump’, is to tell men that early detection saves lives.”

He appealed to government and development partners to intensify support for cancer patients and tackle stigma.

According to Omonade,Dr Shinkafi-Bagudu says MCF’s commitment to advancing cancer awareness, screening, and patient support until “no Nigerian dies needlessly from a preventable or treatable cancer is a going concern.”

The event also featured a survivors’ panel, a fireside chat with breast cancer patients, and the launch of the Medicaid Cancer Foundation Circle as well as activities commemorating the November 17 Cervical Cancer Elimination Day of Action.