The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has issued interim suspension orders against three doctors, after it established a prima facie case of medical negligence and professional misconduct against them in the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the 21-month-old son of acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The affected persons are; Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, the Medical Director of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital; Dr. Titus Ogundare, an Anaesthesiologist at Euracare; and Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Director of Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

The council says their suspension will run pending the outcome of the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal that will now hear their cases in accordance with the Council’s statutory mandate.

At the conclusion of its 25th session held in Abuja on 17–18 February, the Panel determined that a prima facie case of medical negligence had been established against the three doctors: The MDCN emphasised that its findings so far are preliminary and do not amount to a final determination of liability.

The findings follow an investigation initiated after a formal complaint was lodged with the Council on 16 January 2026.

It said Medical practitioners from both hospitals had responded to the complaint, submitting affidavits and presenting oral testimony before the MDCN’s Investigative Panel.

The Panel also found professional misconduct on the part of ten other practitioners from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

The affected medical personnel are entitled to a fair hearing before the Disciplinary Tribunal, where evidence will be examined and a final decision rendered.