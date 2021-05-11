Enugu Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has announced a shutdown of the Adoration Ministry for a period of one month.

TVC News gathered that this may not be unconnected with the earlier directive given to him by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Calistus Onaga.

The ministry sent out a notice early Tuesday morning informing members that Fr. Mbaka was proceeding on a one-month private prayer retreat.

The notice was silent on whether it was in obedience to the Bishop’s order.

It’s reads that no ministry activities shall be held in the ministry ground pending his return but directs members to observe this period of his retreat as they used to do during the usual January breaks of the ministry.

Information about Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka whereabouts had recently created some tension with his subsequent suspension by the Catholic Diocese .

Enugu state Catholic Diocese has however urged it’s worshipers to observe a one week prayers for the state and the country.