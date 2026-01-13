Riding on the crest of Enugu State’s emergence as the cleanest state and winner of the maiden Renewed Hope Model Green State Award in 2025, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has unveiled the state’s newest environmental cleanliness and sustainability assets, insisting that a clean cit...

Riding on the crest of Enugu State’s emergence as the cleanest state and winner of the maiden Renewed Hope Model Green State Award in 2025, the Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has unveiled the state’s newest environmental cleanliness and sustainability assets, insisting that a clean city is a healthy and competitive city ready for growth.

Equipment unveiled include 10 brand new waste compactors, seven automated street sweepers, and 200 modern dumpsters.

Unveiling the new assets at the Old Government Lodge in Enugu on Tuesday, Mbah, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, restated his administration’s commitment to sustaining Enugu’s emergence as Nigeria’s model green state in 2025.

“Today’s event is more than the unveiling of equipment — it is a clear demonstration of our administration’s commitment to building the Enugu State of the future. With the introduction of these modern equipment, we are strengthening the backbone of our environmental infrastructure and advancing a vision that places cleanliness, order, and sustainability at the heart of our development agenda,” he said.

Mbah explained that keeping Enugu safe and clean was part of his administration’s vision to grow the state’s economy from the $4.4 billion inherited in 2023 to $30 billion by 2031.

“From the very beginning of this administration, we made a promise: to create a cleaner, safer, and more prosperous Enugu. A city cannot grow if it is overwhelmed by waste. Investors will not come, tourism cannot thrive, and the health of our people cannot be guaranteed. That is why environmental reform has been a central pillar of our governance strategy to grow our economy,” he stated.

The governor said the equipment represent a major step forward and a new way of doing things.

“The compactors will ensure faster, more efficient evacuation of waste across our urban centres. The automated sweepers will bring our streets closer to the standards of modern, well-planned cities around the world. The 3,000-litre dumpsters will help eliminate indiscriminate dumping and reduce the pressure on existing waste points.

“But beyond the equipment, as I said earlier, what we are building is a system — a system that supports the growth we envision for Enugu. As we expand our road network, modernise our markets, attract new industries, and open our doors to investors, we must ensure that our environment reflects the discipline and ambition of a state on the rise,” he said.

While enjoining the people to back the efforts of government in the sector, he explained that the administration was carrying out an extensive reform of the Enugu State Waste Management Agency (ESWAMA), strengthening its operational capacity, and insisting on higher standards of service delivery.

“We are also investing in public awareness, because no matter how much equipment we deploy, progress will only be sustained when our people embrace responsible waste disposal and environmental discipline,” he added.

He commended the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change as well as ESWAMA for demonstrating commitment to the reforms and transformation envisioned by the administration in the sector.

Speaking, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof. Sam Ugwu, commended the gov iternor for his commitment to environmental cleanliness and sustainability.

“In 2024, Your Excellency signed into law the Enugu State Environmental Protection Law. He also approved the Climate Change Policy and Action Plan. These have improved the activities of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change,” he stated.

On his part, the Managing Director of ESWAMA, Richard Onaga, assured that the agency would justify the government’s investment in the new assets, saying the intervention came at a critical time when population growth and urban expansion demand innovative and robust solutions.

“These assets will significantly enhance our operational capacity, improve efficiency in waste collection, and ensure cleaner streets across our urban and semi-urban areas,” he concluded.