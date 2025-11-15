The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, has commended troops of Operation Fansan Yamma for their dedication, courage, and sacrifice in the fight against criminal elements across their area of responsibility. The minister also encouraged them to remain resilient, vigilant, and focused as ...

The minister also encouraged them to remain resilient, vigilant, and focused as efforts have been intensified by the federal Government to restore lasting peace and stability in the Northern region

Mr. Matawalle further reiterated the Federal Government’s readiness to support troops with logistics, and improved welfare as a morale booster to sustain operational momentum.

He stated this while on a courtesy visit to the Theatre Command Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (North West) Operation FANSAN YAMMA in Gusau

A press statement signed by the Media & Information Officer of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Captain David Adewusi says the Defence Minister of State was recieved by the commander of the Theater Command, Major General Major Warrah Bello Idris

Bello Matawalle also praised the leadership of the Theatre Command for the successes recorded in the ongoing fight against banditry and emphasized the importance of continued synergy among security agencies.

Earlier in his Welcome address, the Theatre Commander Major General Warrah Bello Idris, expressed his joy over the visit by the minister and assures of continued unslaught in war against enemies of peace

Highlights of the visit was the presentation of souvenirs to the Minister, briefing by the Theatre Commander on ongoing activities of Operation FANSAN YAMMA,

Also, during the visit, Bello Matawalle addressed troops keeping peace in troubled areas and expressed appreciation for their professionalism and service to the nation.