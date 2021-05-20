Zamfara state government, Governor Bello Matawalle, has reiterated the determination of his administration to give educational sector all the needed support.

He said the establishment of Federal College of Education (Technology) Gusau is a blessing and great opportunity to the people of Zamfara state, especially women who have the opportunity to be educated technically.

The governor stated this when he received the Presidential Visitation Panel of the Federal College of Education (Technical) at the Government house, Gusau

The team are in Zamfara on a fact-finding mission to the college, as part of the annual visitation to the 11 Federal Colleges of Education (Technical) in their terms of references which is an annual routine in the country.

Governor Bello Matawalle described FCET Gusau as a special school which has been training women in the state and other parts of the country ito become professional teachers in technology.

He said the Zamfara state government is committed to giving the institution the maximum support it requires to improve Academic excellence and competence of the institution.

” The vision of the college to have female teachers in technical areas of the academia will go along way in educating the women in technology, and is in line with my administration’s resolve to sponsor the training of qualified technical female teachers in education and entrepreneurial skills that will man the state science secondary schools across the state “Matawalle Said

” I am assuring you of my full support to ensure the success of the fact-finding mission to the college and the state in general”

” Before I assumed office as the Governor of Zamfara State in May 2019, the state was the last in education index, but presently Zamfara state is number fourteen in the index of child education and this is as the result of my Administration’s commitment to improving the educational standard of the state” Matawalle added

Earlier, Chairman of the Presidential Visitation Panel to Federal College of Education ( Technical) Gusau, Professor Tauheed Adedoja said the purpose of the visit is to examine the relationship between the institution and the various statutory bodies it interacts with, for the purpose of supervision, planning, finance, discipline and guidance, Such bodies include the Governing Board, the supervising Agency and the Federal Ministry of Education.

He said the institution was established for the purpose of producing female technical teachers that will have basic education needs of the whole West Africa, so as to achieve the mission of training qualified technical female teachers in education and entrepreneurial skills that will serve the state and nation in general

Professor Adedoja added that the panel will also examine the quality of the Leadership of the institution in terms of the role of the Governing Board, the Head of the institution and other principal officers, as well as to examine the financial management of the institution over the recommended period among others.

According to him, the panel was constituted by president Muhammadu Buhari to ensure productivity and transparency in the tertiary institution

The team appealed to the state Government to assist the institution to the attain it desired objectives.

The fact finding team were accompanied by the acting Registrar of the College Muhammed Adamu Bungudu and other management staff of the institution.