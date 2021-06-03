Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, said the security challenges he inherited from the previous government has posed a great deficit in achieving the desired goals of his administration and has virtually affected all aspects of life.

He said the action taken by his administration has brought about relative peace enjoyed in Zamfara and neighbouring states

The Governor said, to bring sanity and prevent escalation of lawlessness in the state, his administration approved an immediate declaration of proclamation on the entire State, which emanated from the ‘shoot on sight” order by President Muhammadu Buhari on anybody person or group in possession of firearms unlawfully.

Governor Matawalle disclose this when he received a delegation from the United Kingdom High Commission in Nigeria led by the Head of Governance, conflict and Social Development Sam Weldock

The British team were in Zamfara as part of their visit to Nigeria’s North west states affected by Banditry and other related crimes to ascertain the root causes of the crisis and provide possible solution to the problem.

Mr. Matawalle commended the UK Government for its support on security and general well being of Zamfara State and Nigeria in general, noting there is no country in a better position to support the state than the UK considering its position in the area of security.

He also urged British Government to continue to sustain its cooperation with Nigeria’s Government and other states in the fight against insurgency, Banditry, Kidnapping and other security threats

The Governor who briefed the delegation on the security challenges bedeviling the state and his Administration’s commitment to restore the lost glory of Zamfara as the most peaceful State, said his model of dealing with security challenges includes a combination of negotiation with bandits and the use of kinetic power.

He further thanked the UK Government for all it has been doing in terms of support and cooperation to the State and Nigeria as a whole.

Earlier, the leader of the UK High commission delegation Sam Weldock said aim of the visit is to extend more support to Zamfara State and other North-Western States on Security issues in the region in order to restore lasting peace and tranquility.

He noted that, the UK Government is worried about the rising security challenges facing Zamfara state and will give it all the needed support it to ensure it overcome the problem.

The team led by Sam Waldock has Sophie Stevens, Conflict Adviser, and Alice Gore in the entourage .

The meeting has in attendance the Zamfara State Head of Service Kabiru Balarabe, the overseer, Ministry for Security and Home Affairs DIG Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe (RTD) Permanent Secretary ministries of Finance Kabiru Muhammed Gayari, Budget and Economic planning, Garba Ahmed Dauran, Abubakar Muhammed Barmo and Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Lawal Umar Maradun among others.