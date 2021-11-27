Matawalle orders restoration of telecoms service in Zamfara

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle has announced the suspension of embargo on telecommunications in the state beginning from Monday, 29th Nov, 2021

Governor Matawalle said the decision to suspend the measure was informed by an encouraging report of peace attained in the nooks and crannies of the state as the bandits have taken the desired toll meant by the measure.

He made the announcement at the state APC Convention held at the trade fair complex, Gusau, today.

“I want to announce today that we have taken a decision to lift the ban on telecommunications in the state. God’s Willing, as from next Monday we shall have that effected. The decision, he said, was due to encouraging reports of successes achieved in the state from that stringe measure”, Matawalle announced

He thanked the people of the state for their patience and perseverance throughout the trying period and assured that his administration will continue to take any measure necessary to preserve peace and protect lives and property.

After the Convention, Governor Matawalle called on APC members in the state to extend their total support to the new EXCO in the state

Meanwhile, Alhaji Tukur Dan Fulani Gusau was returned as the newly elected Chairman of the APC in the state and Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Dangaladima will serve as a new Secretary of the Party in the state.

The new EXCO was sworn in after the Caretaker Committee of the Party under Senator Hassan Nasiha (Central) was dissolved via motion moved by the former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mamuda Shinkafi.

The Convention was Chaired by the Planning Committee Chairman from the National Headquarters of the APC, Alhaji Ibrahim Kabir Masari who announced a Consensus of the Party in all the 36 elective posts of the Party.

The Concensus motion was moved by Senator Sahabi Yau (Zamfara South) and seconded by a frontline member, Alhaji Sani Jaji.