Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has congratulated Hafiz Auwal Muhammad, an Indigene of the state for emerging the overall winner of this year’s National Qur’anic recitation Competition.

The Governor expressed his happiness and gratitude to God for the success granted Hafiz Auwal Muhammad to represent the country at the International Level.

The National Qur’anic recitation competition is an annual event organised by the Centre for Islamic Studies, Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto.

In a press statement signed by the Director General Media and Publicity to the Governor, Yusuf Idris said no doubt, Zamfara is the hub of Islamic and Shariah advancement that guarantees free teaching and learning of Islamic knowledge to all adding that the state is becoming more attractive in showcasing knowledge in Islamic teachings and Qur’anic recitation.

“I am proud with the development and I am certain that the good people of the state are happy with the emergence of Hafiz Awwal Muhammad as the winner of this year’s Qur’anic recitation competition,” the Governor said.

“Hafiz Awwal Muhammad Gusau is the third indigene of Zamfara State to emerge overall winner of the national Qur’anic recitation competition after Hafiz Murtala Aliyu Dabbagi and Hafiz Faisal Muhammad Awwal”

The Governor assured of his administration’s continued support to the teaching and learning of the Holy Qur’an in the state.

He also commended the state Musabiqa Committee for quality training giving to the state contingents.