The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Retired Brigadier General Muhammed Buba Marwa, Music producer, ID Cabasa, former member of the House of Representatives from Oyo State, Shina Abiola Peller and Mental Health Expert, Maymunah Kadiri, will be on the panel for the third edition of the TVC News Townsquare series.

The event which will hold on Saturday February 14th 2026 will be anchored by Nifemi Oguntoye with a focus on the War Against Drug abuse in Nigeria.

The different panelists will interact with a Live audience on the way forward to reduce substance abuse among Nigerian Youth with a view to eventually stopping it.

The different panelists all bring different world view to the table with the nations’ anti drug boss, Buba Marwa, providing insights into the operations of the drug cartels and distributors threatening the future of Nigeria.

While Shina Abiola Peller a former member of the Federal House of Representatives aside being a Politician and one who falls under the demographic that appeals to the Youth is also a well known night club owner.

For his part, ID Cabasa, famous Music poroducer will provide insights into the happenings in the Music industry believed by many to encourage or even promote drug use among entertainers and the Youth.

For her part, Maymunah Kadiri, a mental Health Advocate and Consultant psychiatrist at Pinnacle Medical Centre will provide insight on how to wean addicts off the habit.

The event which will be live on the TVC Communications network holds from 2pm to 4pm on Valentines Day.